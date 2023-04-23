ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Roanoke Rapids announced Saturday afternoon that Police Chief Bobby Martin and Captain Jamie Hardy have been terminated following an investigation.

City officials said the independent investigation looked into ‘alleged policy violations’ and was conducted by a third-party firm called Richardson & Davis Investigative Consulting Group.

Chief Martin and Captain Hardy were placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave on March 10, according to Emery G. Doughtie, Mayor of Roanoke Rapids. At the time, he did not reveal why.

After both employees were placed on leave, city officials said they were provided the opportunity to review and respond to the third-party investigative report before City Manager Kelly Traynham made a final disciplinary decision.

“Pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes Section 160A-168, information contained in a city employee’s personnel file is only open for inspection or release under certain circumstances,” the city said in a news release.

It did not specify what those circumstances are.

City officials said Captain Hardy declined the opportunity for a name-clearing hearing, and Chief Martin’s decision was pending as of Saturday afternoon.

Starting next week, the city plans to start advertising for the Police Chief position and the Investigative Division Captain position.

As of Friday, city officials appointed Captain Gorton Williams as interim chief and Sergeant Morgan Worrell as interim captain of the investigative division.

Mayor Doughtie said Captain Williams had previously been assigned to acting chief while the two former employees were on administrative leave.