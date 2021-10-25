Robeson County deputies investigate after body found during missing persons search

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a body was found, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The body was found during a missing person search operation in the area of Tom M Road near NC 710 between Rowland and Pembroke, Wilkins said. He said the body was found about 300-400 yards up the road.

Wilkins said they are unable to identify the body or determine what sex it is at this time. He said they’re in contact with the family of a missing person to obtain dental records for comparison, but wouldn’t identify a family.

This is the same area deputies have been searching for missing 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, who was last seen Sept. 26.

Records received over the weekend led deputies to search the area, Wilkins said.

A neighbor said Lawrence and Michael Brayboy, of Rowland, had plans to go to Pembroke the night she went missing.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.