LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of shooting two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies has been denied bond.

Shawn Locklear Jr., 20, was released from the UNC-Chapel Hill Medical Center on Monday and placed into custody of the Department of Adult Correction at Central Prison in Raleigh. He faced a judge during a first appearance Wednesday morning.

The judge ordered Locklear remain in custody under a no bond status.

Locklear faces a slew of charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious with intent to kill, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

On Nov. 7, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies were locating and serving a warrant to Locklear Jr. for violating pretrial release. The sheriff said Locklear removed his ankle monitor in September.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Locklear ran from Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear, who is not related to the suspect, when he saw them. They chased him into the woods.

Deputy Jonathan Walters (Robeson County Sheriff’s Office) Deputy Kaelin Locklear (Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies pulled their weapons and demanded to see his hands, the Wilkins said the suspect emerged from behind a tree and began to fire at the deputies.

Wilkins said the suspect was shot four or five times, Deputy Kaelin Locklear was shot at least three times in the upper body and Walters was shot in the leg area near an artery. The deputies are expected to recover.

At the time of this incident, Sheriff Wilkins said Locklear was out on bond for a 2022 murder charge.