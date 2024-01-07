RALEIGH, N.C. — Timothy Domina of Eden said he plans to take his family on a trip to Florida after a $20 scratch-off delivered a $100,000 prize.

“I’ve never been to the Florida Keys and always wanted to go,” Domina said. “I can take my family there on vacation.”

Domina bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from P And D Food Mart on North Main Street in Eden.

“I about had a heart attack,” Domina laughed. “I was shocked.”

He told his brother right away after he won.

“He didn’t believe me,” Domina recalled. “He had to come look at the ticket.”

Domina claimed his prize at lottery headquarters last Tuesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,311.

In addition to a trip to Florida, he said he plans to pay some bills.

