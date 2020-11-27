Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot; suspect in custody

North Carolina

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy was shot Thanksgiving night, according to a news release.

At around 7:08 p.m. Thursday, Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies were called to 294 Dover Circle in Reidsville in response to a domestic disturbance.

Two deputies arrived at the home and were granted entry into the residence. After entering the residence, a man armed with a firearm came out of another room and shot at the deputies, striking one in the leg.

The second deputy was able disarm the suspect and take him into custody, then rendered aid to the deputy who had been shot until medical personnel arrived on scene.

The wounded deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Due to the events that transpired, Sheriff Sam Page requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) to take over the investigation.

 Due to the events that transpired, Sheriff Sam Page requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) to take over the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV