RALEIGH, N.C. — Patricia Neal of Reidsville bought a scratch-off ticket Sunday night with her husband and couldn’t believe it when she saw a $100,000 prize.

“We saw all those zeroes and were like, ‘Is this for real?’” she recalled. “We were so shocked.”

Neal purchased her $20 100X The Cash ticket from Freeway Mart on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.

“We really needed this,” Neal said.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

“I’m still just amazed right now,” she said. “I’m so happy.”

Neal said she will use the prize winnings to pay bills.

