RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Clara Blackstock of Eden tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new scratch-off game.

Blackstock bought her lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from the Two Brother’s Food Mart on N.C. 770 in Stoneville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.