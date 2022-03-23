RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Finishing touches are being applied to the Rodanthe Bridge metal railing as part of the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge project.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say they are grinding pavement on the bridge deck to smooth out driving surfaces. Contractors for Cape Hatteras Electric are installing the hangers and pipes that will bring electric, phone and internet lines to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

Once those are complete, anti-hydroplaning and lane marking will take place.

Rodanthe Bridge project March 2022 update. (Photo courtesy: NCDOT)

Officials say they hope to open the new bridge to traffic in the first half of April, weather permitting.