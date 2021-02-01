Romance scams rise as pandemic continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The pandemic has been an isolating time for many people. Those looking for love during this time have been depending on online dating more than ever.

That has opened many Americans up to have much more than their hearts stolen.

They’re called romance scams. They prey on people looking to connect with someone. The relationships can take months to develop to the point where money becomes involved.

Experts say it all starts with the predator contacting the potential victim through dating websites, apps, and social media. Then they move on to what’s called grooming which is when the scammer tries to build trust and learn about the victim’s life. This can take weeks or months. Once that trust is built, they go for the sting and finally ask for money claiming it’s for an emergency, business problem, or plane ticket to finally meet.

The cycle continues…

“Tread cautiously look for those red flags and never be afraid to say something no matter how embarrassing it may seem. You can protect other people and also yourself in the future, so defiantly report,” said Catherine Honeycutt, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina.

Here’s how you spot a romance scammer:

They get in a hurry to get off the app or site and move to communicate through email or by phone.

Things are just simply moving too fast.

They don’t want to or can never meet.

They use overly flowery language.

And they might share ‘hard luck’ stories.

“But where scammer can really really trick you is they are quickly adapting and learning what’s new what’s gonna get you more and what’s gonna trip you up more,” said Honeycutt

To protect yourself:

Never send money or personal information to someone you’ve never met in person.

Ask specific questions about details given in online dating profiles.

Use a reverse image lookup to confirm the picture is real.

Victims in the US and Canada have reported losing nearly $1 billion over the last three years, and Better Business Bureau estimates there may be more.