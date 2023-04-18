CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ardrey Kell High School will be in session on Tuesday after several bats were found inside the building, according to the school district.

In a message to parents, Principal Brooks said that approximately 20 of the pests were found inside the school. CMPD Animal Care & Control and the school’s pest control analyzed the situation and removed the bats.

The captured bats were sent to the NC Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing; however, the animals did not show any signs of disease. There is no reported human exposure.

If they do encounter any more bats, students and staff are asked to not touch the animals or their droppings. Not only do they have a strong smell, but bat droppings can cause respiratory problems.

Read the full message to parents below: