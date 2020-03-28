Rowan County health officials confirm death related to COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

(WNCT) The Rowan County Health Department has confirmed that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The patient was in the high-risk category due to age and underlying medical conditions.

Rowan County Health Director Nina Oliver has reported that 312 tests have been submitted to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

This number includes 298 negative and 14 positive results.

These results are from the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all reporting hospital and commercial labs.

