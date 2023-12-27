RALEIGH, N.C. — Salisbury resident Danny Parks couldn’t believe his eyes after he uncovered a $100,000 scratch-off prize.

“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” he laughed.

Parks bought his lucky $50 $10 Million Spectacular ticket on December 17 from Han-Dee Hugo’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury.

“I called my wife and told her to sit down because I had news for her,” Parks recalled.

He said his wife didn’t believe him at first.

“She thought I was messing with her,” Parks laughed. “She was excited though.”

He arrived at lottery headquarters on December 18 to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,264.

Parks said he plans to use his winnings to pay some bills.

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted this month with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Five $10 million prizes, 19 $1 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out our blog to learn more.