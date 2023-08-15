RALEIGH, N.C. — Traci Douglas of Kannapolis took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Douglas bought her lucky Lightning 7’s ticket from ShopRite Markets on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

The Lightning 7’s game debuted in June with six $200,000 top prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

