Roxboro police rally to support officer’s 6-year-old son battling cancer

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roxboro Police Department is rallying to help the 6-year-old son of one of its officers who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

In late June, Roxboro police announced that Mason, son of Officer B. Knaub, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Mason Knaub

The National Cancer Institute describes Neuroblastoma as a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in immature nerve tissue in the adrenal glands, neck, chest, or spinal cord.

Mason faces a long road to recovery even as treatments for high-risk neuroblastoma have improved survival rates from 15 percent to 50 percent.

There are several ways to help Mason in his fight against cancer.

A GoFundMe has also been established to help. As of Monday morning, more than $18,000 has been raised.

Roxboro police said donations can be made at any State Employee Credit Union in the region into the Mason Knaub Medical account. Those donations will go directly to Mason’s family for his medical needs.

Last week, Roxboro police challenged other public safety officials to show their support for Mason and shave their heads.

Mason recently shaved his head as he undergoes treatment for neuroblastoma.