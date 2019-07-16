Roy Cooper campaign says it raised $4.5M so far in 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s re-election campaign says it took in more than $4.5 million during the first six months of this year.

Cooper’s campaign said Monday the total is more than twice what his campaign raised during the same period four years ago, when he was attorney general and prepared for a gubernatorial bid. He narrowly defeated Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in November 2016.

The Cooper for North Carolina committee says it had over $5.6 million in the bank as of July. Cooper’s actual campaign report for the first half of the year hasn’t been filed — it’s not due until July 26.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is also running for governor in 2020. His fundraising total hasn’t yet been made public.