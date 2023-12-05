GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Doctors in the Triad believe we might be hitting the peak of RSV cases and hospitalizations.

Local hospitals have been seeing increased cases since late October. Even though there is a new vaccine available, it hasn’t been easy for most people to find.

Doctors hope we could be close to turning a corner. That’s what preliminary data from the CDC is showing.

This is about the normal time of year to have a spike like this. Cone Health’s director of pediatrics said there are currently five kids in the hospital with the virus. About half the children coming into the hospital have RSV.

“They called me from school last Thursday and they said they needed us to come get him,” said Shannon Rasmussen, whose son has RSV. “He’s got a bad cough.”

Rasmussen took her 4-year-old son Grayson to the hospital last week after learning he was having trouble breathing.

“His lips turned blue,” she said. “It did scare the living crap out of me and that’s when I told his father, I said get there now.”

Doctors told Rasmussen her son has RSV.

“The highest his fever has been is 104.3,” she said.

It’s a virus most children get before their second birthday, and not all cases are serious.

“It’s just a small percent that have to come in the hospital, but that’s what we’re trying to prevent,” said Dr. Suresh Nagappan, Cone’s director of pediatrics.

Dr. Nagappan is suggesting parents get their children vaccinated against the virus. The problem is demand is outweighing the supply.

“We have tons of interest in this and I think part of that is because people really see first hand what RSV can do,” he said.

Cone has a limited number of doses and is using them for high risk patients.

“That would be like young kids who are premature kids who’ve got lung disease or heart disease,” said Dr. Nagappan.

Dr. Nagappan isn’t sure when there will be adequate supply of the shot, but he recommends getting it when you can.

“It’ll still be beneficial through, you know, February or March after that, there’s not much point anymore because at that point, you know, the virus is really going to be gone for the season,” he said.

One vaccine that is not in short supply is the RSV vaccine for pregnant people. They can get it between 32 and 36 weeks and pass antibodies along to the baby. Doctors said this is a great option since it could be hard to get your baby vaccinated once it’s born.