GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A judge’s ruling will allow a confederate monument to remain in front of Gaston County’s courthouse — for now.

In Friday’s ruling, Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin says the law prohibits relocation or removal of “an object of remembrance.” But he acknowledged that the plaintiffs’ perspective that the statue communicates a message to “certain citizens of Gaston County.”

The ruling comes in a case filed by the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP in late 2020. The civil rights group’s leaders sued to force Gaston County to remove the monument in downtown Gastonia.

The NAACP argued the monument’s placement broke state law, and that county commissioners had a legal obligation to remove it.

In the decision, leaders with the Gaston County chapter of the National Association for Black Veterans says he believes the monument” conveys a racially disparaging message and makes me fear for the safety of Black people in Gaston County. … The monument also tells Black residents that we may have won the battle, but white supremacists have won the war.”

Monument opponents say they’ll ask county commissioners to reconsider returning the monument to the Daughters of the Confederacy. But if commissioners say no, they’re prepared to appeal the judge’s ruling.