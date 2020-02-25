Rural communities receive state infrastructure grants to attract 225 new jobs, more than $82 million in private investment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Cooper announced Tuesday the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved 17 grants requests to local governments totaling $5,535,271.

The requests include commitments to create a total of 436 jobs, 211 of which were previously announced.

The public investment in these projects will attract more than $82 million in private investment.

Governor Cooper said, ” Rural North Carolina needs investments in water and sewer systems and buildings to attract better-paying jobs. These grants will help improve the quality of life and put more money in the pockets of rural North Carolinians.”

The Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account provides grants to local governments located in the 80 most economically distressed counties of the state, which are classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2.

These new grants will help rural communities attract jobs and investment while building capacity for growth,” said Assistant Secretary Flowers. “The Rural Economic Development Division at Commerce and the Rural Infrastructure Authority are proud to engage and collaborate with local leaders to bring economic success to every corner of our state.”