Teressa Williams of Forest City tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, her second major lottery win.

She previously won $150,000 in November of 2020 on a Holiday Luck X50 scratch-off.

Williams bought her lucky Mega 7’s ticket from Prisha Mart on U.S. 74A Bypass in Forest City.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Mega 7’s debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. The state provided a $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, to help Rutherford County build a new middle school. For details on other ways Rutherford County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.