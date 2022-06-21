JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s “Safe Drive” initiative is underway.

Chris Knox with the Highway Patrol said they push for commercial drivers to log their hours and maintain their speeds. Knox adds it’s just not up to the truck drivers to be aware. Educating all drivers will help everyone on the roads.



“Oftentimes, it’s the person who’s driving the car that led to the collision happening. So now we have a big responsibility as people that share the road with these large trucks, you know, they’ve got a very important job to do,” Knox said. “We know that we can help them get to their destination safe by just practicing some safe rules.”

The safe drive campaign ends Thursday.