Safe Kids North Carolina Chair Mike Causey highlights importance of water safety during Covid-19 outbreak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as Safe Kids N.C. Chair, reminds all families of the dangers of drowning.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, more people are installing backyard swimming pools in North Carolina, making the risk of drowning more prevalent.

“Water safety remains as important as ever, especially due to the fact that many new pools are being installed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Commissioner Causey. “Swimming pool installers in North Carolina are mostly backed up until the middle of 2021, so it’s very important for us to continue to push water safety and prevent as many drownings as possible.”

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey offers the following tips to help prevent drownings and keep children safe no matter where they are spending time around the water this season, and particularly during an extended time at home:

Never leave a child unattended in or near water, and always designate an adult water watcher. This person should not be reading, texting, using a smartphone, or be otherwise distracted. In addition to pools and spas, this warning includes bathtubs, buckets, decorative ponds, and fountains.

If you own a pool or spa, install layers of protection, including a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate.

Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults. Many communities offer online CPR training.

Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim.

Keep children away from pool drains, pipes, and other openings to avoid entrapments.

Ensure any pool and spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards and if you do not know, ask your pool service provider about safer drain covers.

For more information about water safety call 919-647-0081.