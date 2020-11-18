Salisbury High School teacher accused of having sexual contact with child

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local teacher accused of having sexual contact with a child.

Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in early November.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Jason Carpintero. He is a teacher at Salisbury High School.  

The Sheriff’s Office says the child victim is not a student at the suspect’s school.

Carpintero has been charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

He Carpintero was arrested at his home, and taken to the magistrate’s office where he was given a $250,000 bond. 

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV