Salisbury police officer hits, injures pedestrian with patrol car while responding to attempted suicide call

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate after a Salisbury police officer struck and injured a pedestrian with his patrol car while responding to an attempted suicide call early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 along Old Concord Road.

According to Salisbury Police, Officer B.W. Jones was responding to an attempted suicide call when he struck a pedestrian near Gold Hill Drive.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. The officer was not injured.

Officer Jones was taken for a drug and alcohol screening as is standard practice when an officer is involved in a crash, police said. SHP will complete the wreck investigation for any criminal charges, while Salisbury Police complete an internal review to ensure no policy violations occurred.

Salisbury Police said in-car video was active when the accident happened and captured the incident.

Officer Jones was hired in May 2018 and has no prior accidents or disciplinary issues, police said.