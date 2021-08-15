Samaritan’s Purse helping victims of earthquake in Haiti as death toll passes 700

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The death toll of an earthquake in Haiti over the weekend passed 1,200 on Sunday, and workers with Samaritan’s Purse flew out from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to deliver aid.

The plane took off with 13 specialists on board and 31 tons of supplies, including food, material for shelter and two community water filtration systems.

A medical team will also be making the trip in the coming days.

If you want to help out, you can learn more on Samaritan’s Purse’s website.

Saturday’s earthquake left at least 1,297 dead and 2,800 injured in the Caribbean island nation, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes. Survivors in some areas were forced to shelter in streets or soccer fields with the few belongings they were able to salvage from their homes.

Yet the devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Storm Grace, which was predicted to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing the potential for torrential rain, flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with up to 15 inches in some southern parts of the island they share.

The earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation, almost razing some towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts.

The disaster added to the plight of Haitians who were already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination and a wave of gang violence.

The epicenter of the quake was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Aftershocks continued jolting the area Sunday.