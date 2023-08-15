CLINTON, N.C. — Diane Howard of Clinton tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $4 million prize.

Howard bought her lucky ticket from the Circle K on West N.C. 24 in Warsaw.

When Howard arrived at lottery headquarters on Aug. 7, she had a choice to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $200,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. She chose the lump sum of $2.4 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,710,009.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Four $4 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Sampson County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.