Sanders, Bloomberg to campaign in Triangle as early voting begins in NC this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Top Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are scheduled to visit the Triangle as early voting begins in North Carolina on Thursday.

Bloomberg will be in Raleigh for an event at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Union Station. He will be in Winston-Salem and Greensboro earlier in the day.

On Friday, Sanders will host an event at the Durham Convention Center Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the event begins at 11:30 a.m. He will then head to Charlotte for an event at 3:30 p.m.

Also, Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, will host an early voting kickoff event in Cary on Thursday.

The campaign events come less than three weeks before Super Tuesday. North Carolina will be one of 15 states holding their primary elections.