Sanders returns to North Carolina for campaign rallies

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addresses an audience during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is returning to North Carolina to build support in a Super Tuesday state.

Sanders scheduled rallies on Friday morning at the Durham Convention Center and in the afternoon at Charlotte’s Belk Theater.

The self-declared socialist and Vermont senator is trying to build on the momentum from a victory in Tuesday’s New Hampshire presidential primary and an essential first-place tie last week in Iowa’s caucuses.

Sanders last visited North Carolina in September, but he’s back now that early in-person voting for the March 3 primary started Thursday in all 100 counties.

Michael Bloomberg held rallies on Thursday in the Triad and in Raleigh, where former Gov. Beverly Perdue endorsed him and introduced him to the crowd. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles also announced support for Bloomberg.

Bloomberg has been swamping North Carolina television airwaves with commercials. Sanders announced last week ad buys in North Carolina and other Super Tuesday states.

Pete Buttigieg — who essentially tied with Sanders in Iowa and finished second in New Hampshire — plans to campaign in North Carolina later this month.

