RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb as it now stands at $345 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot increased by over $30 million after nobody won the big prize in Wednesday’s drawing. A winner on Saturday could claim the jackpot as a $345 million annuity or $165.5 million in cash.

“What a fun choice it would be deciding between a $345 million annuity or $165.5 million in cash,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We are all hoping that somebody in North Carolina gets to make that decision this weekend. Good luck to everybody going for the jackpot.”

Check out these numbers on how Powerball affects North Carolinians:

• $50,000: One lucky ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in Wednesday’s drawing. The ticket came from the Fast Stop on Andrews Street in Salisbury

• 17,911: The total number of winning tickets in Wednesday’s drawing

• $6.6 million: The estimated amount raised for education on the current Powerball run

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.