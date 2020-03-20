SBA offers disaster assistance to NC small businesses economically impacted by the COVID-19

(WNCT) The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loan North Carolina small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza announced Friday.

SBA acted under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Donald Trump to declare a disaster following a request received from Governor Roy Cooper on March 17.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the entire state of North Carolina; and the contiguous counties of Fannin, Rabun, Towns, and Union in Georgia; Cherokee, Chesterfield, Dillon, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Marlboro, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and York in South Carolina; Blount, Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier and Unicoi in Tennessee; and Brunswick, Carroll, Chesapeake City, Danville City, Grayson, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Southampton, Suffolk City and Virginia Beach City in Virginia.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist North Carolina small businesses with federal disaster loans. We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Administrator Carranza.