SBI investigating after Elizabeth City woman dies in morning house fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has died after she was pulled from a house fire, a sheriff’s office said Monday.

Sister station WAVY.com reports deputies were responding to an alarm call early Monday morning when they noticed an orange glow in the sky, a news release said. Deputies asked dispatchers if they had received any calls in reference to a fire and the dispatchers said no.

The deputies went to the source of the glow and found a house engulfed in fire with flames shooting through the roof, according to a news release. Noticing cars in the home’s driveway, deputies went into the home and removed a woman from the home.

Both the deputies and emergency personnel who responded to the fire attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified her as Stephanie Pearl Josvai, 33.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The sheriff’s office is working with the county fire marshal, the state fire marshal and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to look into the fire.