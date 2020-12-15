Scholarship created in memory of Davidson County teen who died from COVID

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Robert and Susan Dorrill are paying forward their late son’s kindness.

“Chad loved life, looked forward to going to college and enjoyed App State,” Robert said. “He knew exactly what he wanted to do when he got out of school. He wanted to be a physical therapist.”

Chad Dorrill, a 19-year-old sophomore at Appalachian State University, was known for his humor, his love of basketball and helping others.

“The biggest thing we miss is the basketball. The noise out in the driveway where he spent a lot of time,” Robert said.

On Sept. 28, Chad passed away from COVID-19. He had no known underlying health conditions.

“We are somewhat quiet people,” Robert said. “There has been a lot of outreach. Not just the local community, but we’ve gotten notes from outside the United States too.”

On the suggestion of a friend, the couple started a memorial scholarship to help others reach the dream of a college degree.

“It would be an amazing legacy for him,” said Chad’s mother Susan. “To help others achieve a dream that was cut short from him.”

To help family and friends across the United States donate the couple created a GoFundMe scholarship account.

They hope to help students at their son’s alma mater Ledford High School. Family friends in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, the couple hometown, are creating a scholarship at the high school there in Chad’s name, too.

“Just paying kindness forward to others is the least we can do,” Susan and Robert said. “And it helps us. It helps us.”