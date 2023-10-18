WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A school bus driver is facing charges after a crash in Wilkes County, according to court documents.

Kelly Ellis York, 46, of Millers Creek, is accused of “driving and wrecking a school bus while under the influence of impairing substances.” York was charged with operating a school bus/child care vehicle after consuming alcohol, driving while impaired and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Wilkesboro police report that the incident happened on Welborn Avenue, near River Street, on Oct. 13.

Report shows diagram of Wilkes County bus crash on Welborn Avenue.

The driver was reportedly trying to back into a parking space at Wilkes Developmental Day School when the bus struck the building. The crash caused about $1,000 in damage.

Wilkesboro police say five people were on the bus, in addition to the driver, and no one was injured. The school district confirmed that the bus serves students with special needs.

Wilkes County Schools says York has driven for the school district for about eight years.

After the incident, the driver was placed on suspension without pay, according to the school district. The district “received clarity on charges” on Monday, and school officials have a meeting scheduled with her this week.