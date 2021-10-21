Scotland County prisoner stole dump truck, drove away from work detail, NCDPS says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Law enforcement officers are searching for a prisoner who allegedly stole a dump truck Thursday and drove away from a work detail, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

Richard Alexander Mundy, 53, was working at an off-prison assignment when he allegedly stole the dump truck with North Carolina license plate 883-83T, according to the NCDPS. He could possibly be headed towards Asheboro.

Mundy was listed as homeless but was last known to be living in Guilford County, according to the NCDPS. He’s 5’10”, 276 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He has a four-inch scar on his upper-left arm and tattoos on his arms.

Mundy was serving a sentence for a 2004 conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Randolph County, according to the NCDPS. His projected release was August 2025.

Anyone with information on the location of Mundy is asked to call 911 or the Scotland Correctional Institution at 910-844-3078.