Search suspended for missing boater near Elizabeth City

US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing boater near Elizabeth City Friday evening.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a notification Friday morning from 911 dispatchers that a 61-year-old male had departed into windy weather conditions in a 12-foot flat bottom boat, and the reporting party observed the boat capsized in the water.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew and Station Elizabeth City launched a 29-foot Response Boat—Small boat crew to search for the missing boater.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched an area 28 square miles for approximately 12 hours. The man’s boat and lifejacket were recovered.

State and local agencies involved in the search include: