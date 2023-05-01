SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Great Smoky Mountains Park Rangers said that the search for a missing hiker continues after he was last seen on April 23rd.

According to park rangers, the search continued around the Deep Creek area this weekend for Gordon Kaye,68, of Tampa, Florida.

Search teams focused on trails and areas in and around the Deep Creek Campground. Crews are prepared to continue searching on Monday.

Kaye was last seen near a backcountry campsite on Sunday, April 23. His family reported him missing on April 26. Kaye is described as a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 200-plus pounds.

Kaye is also an experienced hiker, camper, and hunter and had reserved a campsite at Deep Creek Campground for 14 days.

Search and Rescue teams searching for Gordan Kaye.

Park rangers said that they have received assistance from more than 120 people from 29 agencies and three states are helping the National Park Service in the search: South Orange Rescue Squad, Swain County Emergency Management and EMS, Chattanooga Hamilton Rescue Squad, Cherokee Fire and Rescue, Graham County Emergency Management, Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team, Swain County Rescue, Spartanburg County Rescue Squad, Haywood County Search and Rescue, Haywood County Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management, North Carolina Wildlife, Asheville Fire Department, BUSAR, Haywood

County Incident Management Team, Cherokee County Emergency Management,

Henderson County Rescue Squad, Jackson County Rescue Squad, Cullowhee Fire and

Rescue, Qualla Fire Department, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Knoxville Police

Department, Graham County Rescue Squad, South Carolina Search and Rescue, South

Carolina Pride Search Dog Team, Ash Rande Rescue, Cherokee County Search and

Rescue, Cowee Fire, and North Carolina Forest Service.

Anyone who saw Kaye or has information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Dispatch at (865)-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at (828)-488-2196.