Search continues for missing persons in North Carolina flood

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

CRUSO, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of searchers combed through debris Saturday looking for four people who remain unaccounted for after flooding in western North Carolina.

Haywood County Emergency Services issued an update Saturday on search and rescue efforts. the number of missing individuals dropped from five to four. As recently as Thursday 20 people had been unaccounted for.

The death toll remained at four, all from the town of Cruso. Two of those who died were identified Saturday as Judy Mason, 73, and Charlene Mungo, 83.

Officials said more than 200 searchers were deployed Saturday, the fourth day of rescue efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred.

So many donations were received from the community to help survivors that officials Saturday asked people to hold off on donations for now because donation centers have received more than they can manage.