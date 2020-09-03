Search crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Search crews have located the body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away along with a 5-year-old girl in floodwaters in Smithfield on Monday, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said.

Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed the body was found just before 9 a.m. about 30 yards from where the little girl’s body was found. Receding waters helped teams find the boy’s body.

Alexa’s body was found Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. in a tributary of the Neuse River.

Abraham Jr.’s body had not reached the Neuse River either, Bizzell said.

Alexa and Abraham Jr.

Both were found in what Bizzell said was “shallow water.”

“We can find some comfort that they are in a better place today than we are,” Bizzell said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of children swept away in Johnston County floodwaters prays by river

The children were in their mother’s car around 11:30 p.m. when it ended up in a flooded creek off Galilee Road in Smithfield.

Heavy rains pounded the area – bringing the Neuse River to moderate flood stage.

The mother was able to call 911 after the car was swept off the road.

As a rescue team reached the car, they were able to pull the mother and a child from the car but the boat capsized and the boy was swept out of a firefighter’s arm, according to Bizzell.

First responders lost four boats during the rescue attempts.

“You heard on the radio ‘mayday, mayday,’ I’ve never heard ‘mayday’ in Johnston County on the water,” Bizzell said.

The boats were “tore all the pieces,” according to the sheriff.

“But we don’t care about the boats and the equipment – that can be replaced. Our focus immediately went to those children,” Bizzell said.

Teams searched the river, woods, and swamp in the area since the initial 911 call. Helicopters and K-9s were brought in to assist.