SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews have resumed searching for a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday.

According to Stokes County Deputies, around 11 a.m. Friday two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated. One of the kayakers has not been seen since. He’s described as a man in his mid-30s.

Crews had to call off the search Friday due to the weather conditions. A gun case and seat from the kayak did wash up on the shore of the lake.

The State Wildlife Commission confirmed that they have moved this search from a rescue operation to a recovery operation.