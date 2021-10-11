Search suspended for 27-year-old woman who vanished at Outer Banks when canoe capsized

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – After a three-day search at the North Carolina coast, the Coast Guard suspended a search for a 27-year-old woman who vanished when her canoe capsized Saturday.

The search began after a 911 call was received about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard.

Coast Guard officials said Monday night the search for the woman lasted 73 hours and covered 1,635 square nautical miles.

“The decision to suspend a search is the toughest part of my responsibilities,” said Capt. Matt Baer. “Our hearts are with the family who lost a loved one during this incident.”

During the initial report of the canoe capsizing, watchstanders later lost communication with the reporting source, who was a member of the same group.

The person who called in the incident said that a cellphone used to make the call only had 1 percent of battery life remaining at the time of the call Saturday.

An aircrew found a conscious male survivor alongside a green canoe at about 9:54 a.m. on Sunday.

The survivor, who was found by a Jayhawk helicopter about 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet, was hoisted into the aircraft and taken to Carteret Hospital in Morehead City.

A second survivor, who was the original reporting source via cellphone, was found ashore on Great Island by a good Samaritan.

The person who made the call on the cellphone reported swimming to shore and said he last saw the missing woman early Sunday.

