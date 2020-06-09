Search underway for 5 people connected to altercation with Charlotte officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people connected to an altercation with a Charlotte officer in uptown on Monday.

Police said Capt. Brad Koch was assaulted by protesters at the Government Center, Monday, June 8.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he has been taken off the line from demonstrators until further notice,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

James Marciano, 27, who was also involved in an altercation with the same officer on Sunday, has been arrested and charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct.







James Marsicano has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.

Detectives are actively working to identify the other five suspects involved.

FOX 46 cameras captured the tense moment around 4 p.m. Monday as a protester shoved a CMPD officer to the ground near the government center in uptown.

CMPD Captain Brad Koch found himself surrounded by protesters. CMPD has been facilitating protests throughout the City of Charlotte over the last two weeks.

Koch can be seen being shoved by a protester and appears to try and apprehend the protester. A number of protesters tried to come to his defense and ultimately Koch was separated from the group. In the video, he appears to be radioing for help following the melee.

In an unrelated incident, CMPD arrested a man who they said threatened to kill two police officers. Latif Majied, 63, was part of a group of protesters who remained in an area following the conclusion of a peaceful march near 300 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He faces additional charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Since the beginning of the protests, 19 officers have been injured and 128 arrests have been made.