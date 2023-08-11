CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second driver has been charged with murder following ‘a spontaneous street race’ in the Steele Creek area that took the life of a 17-year-old, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Javoris Williams, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving, and spontaneous speed competition.

The deadly incident happened at 7:23 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2016 W Arrowood Road.

Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila via Mecklenburg County Jail

As officers arrived at the scene on Saturday, they found a 2005 Ford Mustang off the right side of the road against a tree with heavy damage and a 2013 Chevy Camaro with heavy damage.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Ivan Morales Galvez, 17, was found at the scene with serious injuries and was rushed to Atrium Health Main hospital.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila, 24, fled the scene, police said.

Witnesses gave CMPD officers a description of Avila. Officers were able to locate Avila this weekend and placed him under arrest. While on the way to Atrium Health Main hospital, 17-year-old Galvez died from his injuries, authorities said.

CMPD said Avila had been traveling west on W Arrowood Road at a high rate of speed, going about 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, during the time of the spontaneous street racing that resulted in the fatal crash.

CMPD said Galvez was attempting to make a left turn from W Arrowood Drive onto Bramblewood Drive when his Ford Mustang was struck on the passenger side.

Watch Thursday’s full CMPD news conference here:

“The impact that occurred caused the Ford Mustang to spin 180 degrees off the right side of the roadway and into a tree,” CMPD said.

Avila was charged with second-degree murder, felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and speed competition. Mecklenburg County Jail records show Avila posted bond and was released on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The vehicle of the second driver, belonging to Javoris Williams, involved in the deadly street racing was located and seized this week, CMPD said.

The Camaro that Williams was driving has been located and seized. (CMPD)

The investigation into this deadly incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.