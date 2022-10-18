WADE, N.C. (WNCN) —A stinky accident took place in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck crashed on I-95, spilling 22,000 pounds of fish.

The semi-truck was carrying a large haul of catfish and the load spilled during the crash, according to officials.

State troopers said the semi driver lost control after another vehicle drove in front of him.

The crash impacted traffic in the area and at least one lane is closed.

According to state troopers, the driver was not injured.

Troopers said they expect traffic to be impacted for multiple hours.