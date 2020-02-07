1  of  2
Sen. Don Davis calls UNC BOG to act

North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Senator Don Davis (D-Pitt) sent a letter to the members of the UNC Board of Governors.

“I have enormous concerns about even the slightest possibility of trustees interfering in student elections, whether the intent is malicious or not. Considering the president of the student government has a vote on the board of trustees as an ex officio member, we must guard against potential abuse. I believe if the Board of Governors fails to act, and in the absence of further guidance, this matter will establish an awful precedent and leaves all campuses vulnerable. 

“The Board of Governors must take the necessary steps to preserve fair student elections, help to better orient new trustees, and work to deter any future encounters that may raise similar concerns.“

