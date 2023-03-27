GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina General Assembly is taking another look at a Second Amendment Bill.

Senate Bill 41 passed through both the North Carolina Senate and House of Representatives recently but was vetoed at the end of last week by Gov. Roy Cooper.

District 2 NC Sen. Jim Perry represents Beaufort, Craven and Lenoir Counties. He is the primary sponsor of SB 41 and said it includes three practical changes to North Carolina gun laws.

“The first topic deals with safety in churches,” Perry said. “Because of some conflicting language, when a church happens to have a school attached to it, even though that school isn’t in session on Sundays, some felt like it was a loophole and they were concerned about allowing concealed carry on those properties.”

The second part would eliminate having to get a pistol purchase permit from your local sheriff’s office before buying a gun.

“North Carolina is one of only three states that require an additional permit step through the local sheriff’s office,” he said. “Forty-seven states in the U.S. do not require that additional step. After conferring with the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, they supported a repeal, so we chose to move to repeal that unnecessary step.”

The third includes education on safe storage for firearms.

“It is required by state law to safely store your guns and a lot of people don’t know that, so this was about getting behind an attempt to notify more people in our state,” Perry added.

On March 24, Governor Cooper vetoed SB 41. He made the following statement in a press release:

“Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement’s ability to stop them from committing violent crimes. Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.”

The release from the governor also said the bill allows more guns on school properties, which increases the chance that children can find or access firearms.

Now, Perry and some other lawmakers are hoping to override Cooper’s veto, and this year, they said it’s more doable thanks to a Republican majority.

“You have to have three-fifths of vote, so 60 percent of the vote in the chamber,” Perry explained. “The Senate has a super majority of Republicans, so if all 30 Republicans choose to take that vote, then that is a successful override.

“The House of Representatives is one vote short, so they must have at least one Democrat vote with them, or if two aren’t there that day, that’s the same as having one yes vote.”

The NC Senate will revisit the bill on Tuesday during their session. After the NC Senate, the NC House would have to vote on the override at some point.

If it passes in both, it will then become North Carolina law.