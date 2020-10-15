Sen. Kamala Harris cancels Thursday trip to NC after 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Senator Kamala Harris is cancelling today’s NC trip and all other travel through Sunday after two people tied to the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

Late on the night of Wednesday, October 14, officials learned that two individuals involved in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19: a non-staff flight crew member and Liz Allen, communications director to Senator Harris.

Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine.

Campaign officials stated, “Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time. She will return to in-person campaigning on Monday, October 19th. This is the sort of conduct we have continuously modeled in this campaign.”

Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results.