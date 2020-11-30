Sen. Kathy Harrington named North Carolina’s 1st female senate majority leader

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Senate Republican Caucus voted unanimously to elect Sen. Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston) as the next majority leader.

When Harrington takes office, she will be the state’s first female senate majority leader since the position’s inception in 1977.

“It’s such an honor to have earned the faith and trust of my colleagues for this leadership position. North Carolina has been well-served by the past decade of low taxes, responsible spending, and investments in education, and I’m excited to work with my colleagues to continue that agenda,” Harrington said.

Harrington will take over for Sen. Harry Brown, who is retiring at the end of 2020. Brown held the position since 2011.

“Sen. Harrington is a powerful voice in the caucus and works tirelessly behind the scenes. You may not read about her very often in the paper, but she’s a force in the Senate. I’m excited about her election and I know she’ll do a wonderful job,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger.

First elected in 2010, Harrington has risen through the ranks in the Republican caucus, serving as a co-chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee during the last biennium.