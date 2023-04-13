ADVANCE, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Sen. Ted Budd is backing Donald Trump’s push to return to the White House.

Budd on Thursday endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential race, claiming a re-election for Trump would bring peace, respect and prosperity back into the White House.

In full, Budd’s statement read:

“Just a few years ago America was strong, but now under Joe Biden, we are a nation in decline. Our economy is faltering, our wide-open southern border is tragically wrecking lives, and our country’s power and influence in the world is diminished. Under President Trump, our economy saw record-setting growth, and families were starting to get ahead. Neighborhoods were safer. Across the globe, we were achieving peace. We were respected by allies and feared by enemies. That’s why I endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Hardworking, everyday families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace.”

Budd also pointed to the “positive impact” seen for North Carolina’s working families under the America First agenda.

In a statement from the Make America Great Again campaign, it reported that Budd made his endorsement first known to Breitbart News.