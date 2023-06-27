RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the upcoming anniversary of the passing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R) stands behind his vote.

It was a vote that members of his own party have criticized and was one of the reasons he was recently censured by fellow North Carolina Republicans.

But Sen. Tillis said he still believes he made the right decision.

Thirty-one North Carolina counties have no psychiatrists. It’s an alarming number as the mental health crisis continues to skyrocket.

Passed in 2022, BISCA includes a massive investment in behavioral health. Joined by the N.C. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tillis spent part of Monday hearing directly from legislators, mental health providers, and veterans’ services about how best to use new federal funding.

“History is going to recognize this bill as being the most significant and successful behavioral health bill that Congress has ever passed and we’re going to measure that. This bill is going to be so impactful and so compelling in terms of the impact that it’s had on school safety and advances in behavioral health,” said Tillis.

So why the pushback from colleagues after his vote?

“I think there were a lot of people that were mischaracterizing what we were doing. They said we implemented red flag laws. We didn’t implement red flag laws. The due process that my office negotiated was definitely a walkaway provision for me. We have red states and blue states that have implemented red flag laws and I haven’t found one that I would support. They don’t allow due process; they don’t allow anyone to potentially raise the flag and have someone’s 2nd Amendment rights delayed,” Tillis said. “So, we’ve said if you want to implement red flag laws and you want federal funding for it then you’ve got to get in alignment with the Safer Communities Act. Let’s say you’re 18 years old. As far as that store owner is concerned, you’re a day old. So, all we were trying to do is align it and to do that we have to get information that the national database doesn’t have. And in North Carolina, they don’t share juvenile information,” Tillis added.

BISCA also addresses and funds Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics that provide care for mental health and substance use, school-based mental health services, access to pediatric mental health care and the national suicide prevention lifeline.

As the COVID-19 related emergency use authorizations for telehealth are set to expire, both Tillis and NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kensley want to make it a permanent option to improve access to health care.

“So, as we can continue to ensure high-quality access to care but loosen up regulations to allow access via telehealth that’s going to be an important part to the recipe for increasing access for people here in North Carolina. What’s important is that we make sure that the quality aligns with it, people are actually getting outcomes that they need and that the care really is valuable,” said Kensly.

“Imagine what we could do if we could say this is just going to be a standard part of providing care in the future, figure out the sharpest, smartest, most effective way to use it — that’s going to take investment,” Tillis said.