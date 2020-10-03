Senator Tillis tests positive for COVID-19, Cal Cunningham to get tested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Senator Thom Tillis has tested positive for COVID-19.
Senator Tillis (R-NC) issued the following statement:
“Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.”
Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020
The U.S. Senate candidate, Cal Cunningham said that he will get tested.
I’m wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family.— Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) October 3, 2020
Because I was with Senator Tillis recently on the debate stage, I will also get tested.
