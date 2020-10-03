Senator Tillis tests positive for COVID-19, Cal Cunningham to get tested

In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis responds to questions during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Senator Thom Tillis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Tillis (R-NC) issued the following statement:

“Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.”

Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020

The U.S. Senate candidate, Cal Cunningham said that he will get tested.

I’m wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family.



Because I was with Senator Tillis recently on the debate stage, I will also get tested. — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) October 3, 2020

