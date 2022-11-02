RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Commerce reports unemployment figures for the 100 counties in North Carolina dropped overall for 99 of them in September.

Warren County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.6 percent while Orange and Buncombe Counties each had the lowest at 2.6 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases, including Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern and Rocky Mount. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.5 percent while Asheville and Durham-Chapel Hill each had the lowest at 2.7 percent.

The September not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.3 percent.

CLICK HERE for additional information | Online dashboard

The NC Commerce Department reports when compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 99 counties and increased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 35,919 to 4,951,030, while those unemployed decreased by 29,687 to 169,997. Since September 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 174,474, while those unemployed decreased 35,405.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for November 18 when the state unemployment rate for October 2022 will be released.